Man charged with multiple auto burglaries by Hattiesburg police

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) charged an individual with multiple auto burglaries in a joint investigation with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.

Robert Townsend, 45, was charged with three counts of auto burglary in connection to auto burglaries on Churchill Street. According to HPD, the incidents happened on September 15, October 2, and October 3.

Investigators said two of the vehicles had windows shattered during the incidents.

Police said Townsend is currently being housed in the Forrest County Jail, and he is facing other charges from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.