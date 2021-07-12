Man charged with murder after shooting in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed. The shooting happened on Friday, July 9, at a home on Gates Road in Columbia.

When deputies arrived, they found 24-year-old Tommy D. Burton had been shot. He was taken to the Marion General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators identified the suspect as 28-year-old Jeremy D. Cagins. He turned himself in on Saturday, July 10.

According to deputies, Cagins has been initially charged with second degree murder. However, the investigation is ongoing.