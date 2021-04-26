Man charged with murder, kidnapping in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Lamar County deputies are investigating after a woman was murdered and her 15-year-old daughter was kidnapped.

The incident happened shortly before noon Saturday, April 24. According to investigators, the teen said she had been kidnapped and her mom had been murdered in the 3000 block of Oak Grove Road.

The teen said the suspect, Derek Crockrum, shot her mother, Faye Cornett. She said they drove around Petal before Crockrum fell asleep at the wheel.

Deputies said the teen was able to escape out of the back of the vehicle and ran to a local business. Petal police and Forrest County deputies arrested the suspect at the scene. They found two handguns inside the vehicle.

Authorities contacted Lamar County deputies, and they found Cornett dead from a gunshot wound. She was allegedly in a relationship with Crockrum.

Crockrum appeared in court where he was denied bond. He has been charged with murder and kidnapping.