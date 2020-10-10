JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police have charged a man in the shooting death of his mother. The incident happened early Saturday morning in the 3900 block of Meadowlane Drive.
Police found 59-year-old Mary Harper shot inside her home where she died from her injuries. According to JPD, the shooting appeared to be a domestic incident.
Officers have identified the suspect as Darrell Harper. He was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man charged with murdering mother in Jackson
- Car crash along I-55 South near Fortification Street Exit causes delay
- Sports Zone Saturday: John Bond talks Mississippi State
- Sports Zone Saturday: Brad Logan previews Ole Miss, Mississippi State matchups
- Sports Zone Saturday: MSU-Kentucky preview, Mike Espy talks Ole Miss