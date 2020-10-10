Severe Weather Tools

Man charged with murdering mother in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police have charged a man in the shooting death of his mother. The incident happened early Saturday morning in the 3900 block of Meadowlane Drive.

Police found 59-year-old Mary Harper shot inside her home where she died from her injuries. According to JPD, the shooting appeared to be a domestic incident.

Officers have identified the suspect as Darrell Harper. He was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

