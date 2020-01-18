Man charged with sexual battery of 14-year-old in Madison

Interactive Radar

News
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison Police Department arrested a 49-year-old man for having inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old girl.

On Friday, a concerned parent reported that they discovered their daughter was having inappropriate electronic communications with the man.

During further investigation, investigators said the man, Neelesh Tipnis, had inappropriate contact with the teen during late December 2019 and early January 2020. Police later discovered that Tipnis allegedly committed sexual battery against the juvenile.

Tipnis is charged with one county of sexual battery. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit are assisting with this on-going investigation and more charges are possible. Tipnis is being held at the Madison County Detention Center until his initial court appearance.

