Man charged with statutory rape of a minor in Hattiesburg

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves issued social distancing measures for college and university outdoor stadiums and game day events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reeves signed a new executive order to establish social distancing measures for campus outdoor stadiums that are in effect until Monday, August 31, at 8:00 a.m.

"I know it’s a topic that we constantly get questions about. It’s something that’s been polarizing around the country—some conferences have opted not to make any effort to play. Some states have not yet put out their plans," said Reeves. "This is an effort, which we worked closely with the universities on, to set a floor. We took their joint recommendations, and with a little work we put this plan together. This is the minimum that each school is required to do this fall, to keep players and spectators safe while allowing college football to occur."