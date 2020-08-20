Coronavirus Information

Man charged with statutory rape of a minor in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man on Wednesday for one count of statutory rape.

Investigators said Tony Taylor, 41, raped a girl under the age of 16.

He has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

