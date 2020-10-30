Man convicted for double murders of wife, stepdaughter in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – In Madison County, a man was convicted after a jury trial of the double murders of his wife and stepdaughter.

Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced Walter Simpson, 47, was found guilty of two counts of First Degree Murder, one count of First Degree Arson, and one count of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon. Simpson had previously been convicted of stabbing a girlfriend, causing her to lose her eye, in 1998.

On June 5, 2018, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Crown Road in the Camden area to a home belonging to Walter and Falonda Simpson, as well as her daughter Davonda Washington. When they arrived on scene they found two badly burned bodies inside the home. Each victim had suffered multiple stab wounds and were both deceased.

During the investigation, authorities were able to determine that Simpson had stabbed his stepdaughter and wife to death and then attempted to set their bodies and the house on fire. The investigation also led to the discovery that Simpson was making unwanted sexual advances towards his young adult step-daughter.

Falonda Simpson and Davonda Washington

Walter Simpson

When Washington confided to her mother about the sexual advances, the mother came to the family home to confront Simpson and demand he leave the home. However, Simpson refused, became angered, and stabbed Falonda Simpson four times and Davonda Washington 54 times. Prosecutors said he then set the bodies on fire and left the home.

Officers were able to use GPS to track Simpson to Winona to a burn pile where officers believe he destroyed the clothing he was wearing and other evidence from the crime scene.

Simpson is set to be sentenced January 4, 2021.

