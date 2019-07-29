Man convicted of First Degree Murder for murdering his grandparents

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Zachary Standford, of Ocean Springs, received two life sentences for the 2015 murder of his grandparents.

According to a media release, on June 23, 2015, neighbors found Robert and Peggy Faries dead in their home in the Greenfield community of Rankin County. Rankin County Deputies arrived on scene and found the elderly couple murdered. They were able to develop the victims’ grandson, Zachary Stanford, as a suspect in the murders. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation arrived at the home to process the evidence at the crime scene.

On the following day, the Magee Police Department contacted the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department to let them know Standford was stopped and arrested for several traffic violations.

During the traffic stop, officers discovered bloody clothing, a knife, and .22 caliber firearm with a homemade suppressor attached in the vehicle.

The 23-year-old confessed to his wrongdoings after being questioned by officers.

District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr. stated, “Stanford killed his own grandmother and grandfather in their home. This is an unthinkable crime and today he was held accountable for his actions. We thank the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Magee Police Department for their hard work during this investigation so that Mr. and Mrs. Faries could receive the justice they deserve.”