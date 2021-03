JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot inside his vehicle on I-220 southbound near Medgar Evers Boulevard.

The vehicle crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. Friday and led to all southbound lanes being blocked temporarily.

According to JPD, the driver was traveling in a dark colored sedan and fled the area.

Anyone with information about this incident, is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.