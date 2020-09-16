Severe Weather Tools

Man critically injured in shooting on Newman Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred in the 3700 block of Newman Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a man was wounded after a shot was fired from a dark SUV. Police said the victim was transported to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

There are no suspects or motive at this time.

