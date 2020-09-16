Man critically injured in shooting on Whitehill Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was critically injured during a shooting on Tuesday.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the shooting happened on Whitehill Drive at Beasley Road around 4:30 p.m.

The suspect was in a four-door vehicle. Brown said the vehicle pulled beside the 33-year-old victim, and the suspect fired shots into the victim’s car.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police are still working to find the shooter. There is no word on a motive at this time.

