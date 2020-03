JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man succumbed to his injuries just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

The male victim arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle following an incident that occurred on Brookview Drive, according to authorities.

No suspect or motive has been determined at this time. This is a developing story.

