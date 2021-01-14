Man dead after double shooting on Maple St.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Maple Street.

25-year-old Joshua Fulgham was shot multiple times throughout the body and died from his injuries at the scene.



A 37-year-old woman was also shot once and was taken to a nearby hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Investigators were told that they were buying drugs when a man shot Fulgham and apparently shot the woman as she sat in her car.

The suspect is still at large.

