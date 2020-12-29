Man dead after fight turns into shooting in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is dead after an argument turned into a shooting Monday evening.

According to Rankin County deputies, 18-year-old Deshawn Xavion Douglas and victim 54-year-old Christopher Miln were in a physical altercation before Douglas pulled a gun and shot the victim.

Deputies said an immediate search of the area was conducted with assistance from multiple agencies to find Douglas.

Around 6:00 p.m., deputies were able to locate Douglas at the Regions Bank on Spillway Road without further incident. He was transported to the Rankin County jail.

On Tuesday, Douglas is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning.

