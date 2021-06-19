Man dead after standoff with Lee County Deputies, Sheriff holding news conference

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Saturday morning standoff involving Lee County Deputies and an armed man ended in a shooting, with the 20-year-old man dead.

 Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones is holding a news conference at 1:00 PM central time to provide more details. 

Investigators say the incident began around 1:00 AM at the intersection of Lee Road 240 and 206 when motorists spotted a man holding a shotgun near Moffits Mill in Salem and called 911. 

Sheriff Jones is expected to release more information as to what transpired at the Saturday news conference. 

