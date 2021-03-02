Man denied bond after crash kills woman, 2 children in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing a woman and two children during a crash in Rankin County was denied bond on Tuesday, March 2. Kyle Dixon was charged with three counts of aggravated DUI.

The crash happened on Highway 25 on February 24. Investigators said the victims were killed when the car they were riding in was struck head-on by Dixon’s vehicle, which was driving in the wrong direction.

The victims were identified as 32-year-old Tamaria Shumake, eight-year-old Ambrosia Isaac, and five-year-old Zylan Shumake, all of Carthage. They were members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

On Tuesday, Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel granted a motion filed by the Rankin County District Attorney’s Office to hold Dixon without bond until trial.