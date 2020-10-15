Man dies after being hit by train in Morton

MORTON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Scott County coroner, a man was killed after being hit by a train on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Morton. The victim has not been identified at this time.

12 News reached out to Morton police for more information. We are waiting to hear back from them.

