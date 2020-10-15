MORTON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Scott County coroner, a man was killed after being hit by a train on Wednesday.
The incident happened in Morton. The victim has not been identified at this time.
12 News reached out to Morton police for more information. We are waiting to hear back from them.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man dies after being hit by train in Morton
- MDAC accepting applications for Mississippi Agriculture Stabilization Act
- Grandfather pleads guilty in cruise ship death
- Freshman enrollment drops at colleges nationwide amid pandemic
- Man convicted of making, selling, thousands of fentanyl-laced opioid pills gets life in prison