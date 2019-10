Jackson, MISS. – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Wacaster Street.

Police told 12 News a man died after possibly being shot on Wacaster.

There is no clear indication if the shooting took place on the street or in one of the nearby homes.

This is the second shooting in two days there has been a report of a shooting on Wacaster Street. On Wednesday, a woman was shot while sitting on her lawn. We do not know if the shootings are connected.