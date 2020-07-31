Man dies after explosion at Brookhaven electrical business

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — An employee died after he was injured in an explosion at a Mississippi business that repairs motors and sells electrical supplies.

Mark Fuller, 46, received multiple blunt injuries Thursday when an oven exploded at Southern Electric Works in Brookhaven, Lincoln County Deputy Coroner Ricky Alford said. The oven was used to bake rosin onto electrical parts.

The Daily Leader reported that Fuller was pronounced dead at King’s Daughters Medical Center. An autopsy will be done.

