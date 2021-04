JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead on Hanging Moss Road.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the man identifed as Kenland Thompson, was found next to a white Dodge Challenger with multiple gunshot wounds.

There are no suspects or motive at this time.

This is the 37th homicide for the city of Jackson.