Man dies after shooting on Idlewild Street in Jackson

Update: The Supreme Court on Monday announced it would consider Mississippi's petition during a conference on Friday. In most cases, the court announces its decision whether to take up a case the following Monday, according to the Supreme Court's website.

The Mississippi attorney general petitioned the Supreme Court again on Thursday to review the state's 15-week abortion ban, a case that directly challenges Roe v. Wade and has the potential to reverse the landmark 1973 decision. The request came just hours after Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the high court. The full Senate confirmation vote is expected Monday.