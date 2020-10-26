Man dies after shooting on Idlewild Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating the city’s 108th homicide for 2020. The shooting happened on Idlewild Street late Sunday night.
According to Officer Sam Brown, the victim, 32-year-old Emanuel Sturgill, died during surgery. He was shot once.
There’s no suspect information at this time.
