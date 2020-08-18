Man dies at hospital after being shot on Gallatin Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday night.

The shooting happened just before 11:00 p.m. on Gallatin Street near Winter Street.

Police said the victim arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle. He was allegedly shot by suspects in a red sedan.

He died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police said there’s no motive or suspects at this time.

LATEST STORIES: