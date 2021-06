HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a man died during a house fire in Bolton. The incident happened in the 8200 block of West Northside Drive.

Investigators said firefighters found the body of a 42-year-old man at the scene. The victim has not been identified at this time.

According to authorities, other people were inside the home at the time of the fire. There’s no word on their conditions at this time.

The cause of fire is currently under investigation.