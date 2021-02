SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a deadly crash on MS 149 near D’Lo Sunday night. The crash happened just after 7:00 p.m.

Preliminary reports indicate that a 2003 Toyota Sequoia was traveling southbound on MS 149. For unknown reasons, the driver, 21-year-old Brian Hollins of Pinola, lost control of his vehicle and collided with several trees.

Investigators said he was not wearing his seatbelt and died as a result of his injuries.