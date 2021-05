CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV)-A man is dead after a shooting in Crystal Springs.

The sheriff’s department confirmed the shooting happened Wednesday after 11:30 p.m. on Thomas Circle.

The victim has been identified as David Hill.

Hill was shot at least one time in the chest and died.

The suspect, 27-year-old Marquell Sanders, was still at the scene and taken into custody.

Deputies do not currently have a motive for the shooting and are still investigating.