Man dies in fiery car wreck along I-20 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was involved in a deadly fiery wreck on Interstate 20 Saturday morning.

According to the Hinds County Corner, the victim has been identified as 43-year-old Marcel Leon Walker.

Witnesses said they saw the car explode and burst into flames while riding along I-20. That’s when two passengers in an Uber pulled over and pulled a man from the burning car, however, Walker was pinned behind his car door and could not be reached.

12 News also learned from colleagues, Walker was a technical director at 16 WAPT News in Jackson.

