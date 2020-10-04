JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was involved in a deadly fiery wreck on Interstate 20 Saturday morning.
According to the Hinds County Corner, the victim has been identified as 43-year-old Marcel Leon Walker.
Witnesses said they saw the car explode and burst into flames while riding along I-20. That’s when two passengers in an Uber pulled over and pulled a man from the burning car, however, Walker was pinned behind his car door and could not be reached.
12 News also learned from colleagues, Walker was a technical director at 16 WAPT News in Jackson.
LATEST STORIES:
- Local law professor reacts to President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis
- Local doctor clarifies term ‘super-spreader,’ discusses COVID-19 safety measures
- Man dies in fiery car wreck along I-20 in Jackson
- SNL jokes about Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis; Jim Carrey debuts as Biden
- 3 blow up ATM in open Chinese restaurant, flee without cash