JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating a shooting death of a man.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Pearl Street.

The victim, identified as 56-year-old Gerald Wallace, was found shot once in the head in his front yard.

Wallace’s grey Chevy Silverado was missing and a stolen vehicle was found in his yard.

Wallace died of his injuries at the scene.