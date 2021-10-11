Man dies in single-car crash in Copiah County

by: Erika Bibbs

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-A man is dead after the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash on Highway 28 near Barlow Road Monday morning.

The crash happened at 1:55 a.m. when a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound on Highway 28 left the roadway and hit a tree.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Lee A. Hedrick, of Pattison, MS.

Hedrick was pronounced dead at the scene by the Copiah County coroner.  He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

