Man dies in single-vehicle crash on U.S. 61 in Warren County

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a man died in a single-vehicle crash along U.S 61 North in Warren County on Sunday morning.

Preliminary reports indicate that a pickup truck was traveling southbound and the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree north of Oak Ridge Road. The driver, who was the only occupant, was not wearing his seatbelt and died as a result of his injuries, said MHP.

The identity of the victim has not been released. More information will be released pending the notification of next of kin. This is a developing story.