Man disappears from Simpson County group home

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Department is working to find a missing man.

According to authorities, 70-year-old Charlie Ray Dampeer was reported missing from a group home on Bass Road. He was last seen by staff between 4:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. this morning.

Dampeer was reportedly wearing a purple, pullover shirt, blue jeans and brown loafers.

Authorities said Dampeer suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If you know where he is, call the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-847-2921.