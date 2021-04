RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Reservoir police said a 70-year-old man drowned on the Pearl River Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they received a call about the incident around 12:30 p.m. It happened just south of the Coal Bluff area on the Pearl River.

According to investigators, the man fell out of a boat and drowned. He has been identified as Alvin Randall Lowe of Walnut Grove.