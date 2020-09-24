Man entrapped in truck overnight following crash in Rankin County

BRAXTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County first responders saved a man who was entrapped in a vehicle following an overnight crash.

According to deputies, they received a call about the accident around 11:00 a.m. on September 24. A man had driven off the road and hit a tree on Potter Road in Braxton. The caller reported that the man was entrapped and had been there since around midnight.

Rankin County Deputies along with Rankin County Emergency Management, Pafford EMS and members of Star and Shell Oil Road volunteer fire departments were dispatched to the scene.

Authorities said they called for AirCare, but they were advised that they could not fly due to the weather conditions. The driver was then cut out of the vehicle and treated with emergency care before being transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

LATEST STORIES: