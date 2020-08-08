Coronavirus Information

Man fatally shot after altercation at apartment complex in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is searching for the suspect responsible for fatally shooting a man at an apartment complex on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 3700 block of Bailey Avenue at Sinclair Crossing Apartments around 1:00 p.m.

According to Officer Sam Brown, Marquis Bell, 23, suffered gunshot wounds following an altercation with suspect, Landius Holmes.

Prior to the incident, Bell was sitting inside of the vehicle with occupant Robneisha Parker when Holmes pulled into the complex and attacked Parker.

Bell went to assist Parker and was shot multiple times. He soon died from his injuries.

Police said Holmes is still at large.

This is a developing story.

