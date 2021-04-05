Man found dead in U-Haul truck after shooting on Archer Ave.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while driving a U-Haul truck.

According to police, the shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. Sunday night on Archer Avenue.

The unidentified man then crashed into a home after being shot.

A family who lives at the house were out at the time of the shooting and crash. They tell 12 News that if they had been inside, it is likely someone would have been hit by the truck and possibly killed.

Police are actively looking for possible suspects related in this shooting.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers.