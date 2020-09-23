Man found dead inside home in Jackson, police investigating

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was found inside a vacant home in the 3900 block of Ofc. Thomas Catchings, Sr. Drive.

The shooting happened Wednesday just after 10:00 a.m.

It is believed the victim was inside the home for a long period of time and sustained at least one gunshot wound.

The cause of the shooting is unknown.

