Man found dead with gunshot wound after vehicle crashes into pole

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday night. The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Rose Street at Grand Avenue.

According to investigators, a vehicle struck a utility pole at the scene. A man was found inside suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

There’s no suspect information at this time. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Jackson police are also investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Ridgewood Road and another that happened on Buena Vista Avenue.