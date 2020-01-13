Man found guilty after possessing over 90,000 images and videos of child pornography

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – After a five day trial, Taryn Goin Naidoo, 41, was found guilty of three counts of possession of images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct by a federal jury.

The information was announced by Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Jere T. Miles with U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in New Orleans.

According to a media release, From July 2017 through October 2018, HSI conducted an investigation with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Diamondhead Police Department which resulted in the seizure and forensic examination of multiple electronic devices found at Naidoo’s residence, to include Micro SD cards, laptop computers, notepads or tablets, and hard drives. The evidence found on the electronic devices and the timeline of that evidence proved Naidoo knowingly possessed over 90,000 images and videos of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, to include images of minors who had not attained 12 years of age.

Naidoo will be sentenced on April 8, 2020, at 10:00 am.

He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years and $250,000 fine on each.