Man found guilty for killing Brookhaven chef in 2018

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found guilty on a first-degree murder charge in the 2018 shooting death of a Brookhaven chef.

According to the Daily Leader, Jesse S. Smith, 42, was arrested in connection to the death of John A. Bennett. The victim was found at his home in April 2018 by his mother. Smith was arrested the next day.

Prosecutors said Smith entered a plea of not guilty in September 2018. The trial was delayed multiple times and received a change of venue. In October 2019, the trial was moved to Tylertown in Walthall County.

After a two-day trial, Smith was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. He must also pay a $10,000 fine, court costs and restitution of $7,500 for funeral expenses.