Man found guilty of murder of Jackson rapper Lil Lonnie

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused in the homicide of local rapper Lil Lonnie in April 2018 has been found guilty.

Monya Davis was convicted on the charge of first degree murder. He was sentenced to serve life in prison.

Lil Lonnie

In April 2019, Davis and Antoine Carr were both arrested in Texas and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Lonnie Montrel Taylor (Lil’ Lonnie). Marshun Carr was also later arrested in Texas in connection to the case.

Jackson police said the shooting happened on Montebello Drive in April 2018. Lonnie’s vehicle had been shot into by the suspects.