Man Found Innocent After Encounter With 2 Laurel Police Officers

LAUREL, Miss. (WJTV) – A Laurel man and his wife are both found innocent after an encounter with two Laurel police officers in November.

Dezsie and Porche Moore, were both arrested on November 3, 2020 after Dezsie Moore was approached by Officer Josh Freeman because he fit a description of an armed robbery and shooting suspect.

Dezsie was arrested for resisting arrest and public profanity. Porche Moore was charged with failure to comply.

The police report says, Dezsie Moore saw Officer Freeman in his unmarked car while walking. He then took off in a sprint, leading to a chase while Freeman had his lights and sirens on.

Attorney Carlos Moore is representing Dezsie and Porche Moore. He says, his client disputes that and says the first time he saw the officer, was when Freeman approached him in his backyard. Dezsie Moore also disputes that he was running from Freeman while lights and sirens were on.

Attorney Moore adds that Dezsie Moore didn’t know Freeman was a cop because he wasn’t in full police uniform, and was in an unmarked police vehicle.

Attorney Moore says, the officer ordered Dezsie Moore to get off the property that belonged to Dezsie. Then, Officer Freeman “drags him out of his own house and starts putting his hand on him and telling him he was under arrest” said Moore.

Attorney also believes race played a factor in this incident. He says that “if this man had been white this would not have been done.”

Porche Moore videoed the encounter between her husband and Officer Freeman. Struggling to arrest Dezsie Moore, backup arrives from a fellow Officer who immediately smacks the camera away from Porche Moore. Once the officer were able to handcuff Moore, the backup officer is seen lunging toward Porche Moore as the video comes to a stop.

Although the charges are dropped, Attorney Carlos Moore says he is filing a federal lawsuit against both officers involved, and the City of Laurel. Moore says it will be filed in March and they’ve given the City of Laurel a 90-day notice.

We’ve reached out to the Laurel Police Department, but have yet to receive a response.