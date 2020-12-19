Man Found Shot to Death at Sportsplex Park in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday morning, 35 year old Dario Robinson was found dead at the Sportsplex Park in Canton.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says 35 year old Dario Robinson was fatally shot in the back of the head.

He says the police department received a call around 7:30 AM from the parks and recreation.

When arriving to the scene around 8:00 AM, Brown says investigators were able to determine that Robinson had been dead for about 3-to-4 hours.

Robinson worked at Peco Foods in Canton, said the chief. Peco Foods is just a little over 2 miles away from where Robinson’s body was found.

Brown says Robinson responded to work on Thursday, but he left on break and never returned.

Mayor of Canton, Dr. William Truly says this incident is unusual for the city, being the first to his knowledge to occur at a canton park.

In October, the Canton McDonald’s was the scene of another shooting that took the two lives.

The Mayor says these acts do not define the city.

Mayor Truly believe it’s too easy to get a gun and feels there needs to be more background check systems to obtain one.

As for the Dario Robinson investigation, if you have any information that will help lead to a suspect or suspects, Chief Brown says to call the Canton Police Department (601-859-2121), or the Madison county Sheriff’s department (601-355-0379).

We’ve reached out to Peco Foods on the loss of Robinson, but have yet to receive a response.