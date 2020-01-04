Man found shot to death in Hattiesburg home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Hattiesburg Police have launched a death investigation after finding a male deceased inside of a residence Friday night.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Presley Drive shortly before 11 p.m. and discovered 34-year-old John Anthony Tarvin was shot dead.

According to Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation, Tarvin was more than a youth football volunteer youth coach; he was a strong force in the community.

“Coach Tarvin was the epitome of a role model and a pillar in the Hattiesburg community. His hard work and dedication he showed to our youth both on and off the field will never be forgotten,” expressed HPR.

Hattiesburg Police urge if you have any information regarding this incident to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.