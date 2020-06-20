Man found shot to death on Sunset Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was found shot to death along Sunset Drive.

The shooting occurred in the 3600 block around 3:00 p.m. Saturday. According to JPD Public Information Officer Sam Brown, the victim has been identified as Vertis Cornelius.

Cornelius suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, police say. He was discovered by his brother.

There is no motive or suspect known at this time.

If anyone has any information on this shooting, contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).