JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot underneath an overpass.

Investigators said the man was found on South State Street near I-20 just before 8:00 a.m. He was transported to the hospital with a leg wound.

Police believe the shooting happened on Tuesday, and the victim was underneath the overpass overnight.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.