Man hit and killed on U.S. 80 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on U.S. Highway 80 West.

The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. near University Boulevard.

Police said the victim was hit in the roadway, and the driver remained at the scene.

At this time, there are no charges pending against the driver.

