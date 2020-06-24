Man hit and killed on U.S. 80 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on U.S. Highway 80 West.
The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. near University Boulevard.
Police said the victim was hit in the roadway, and the driver remained at the scene.
At this time, there are no charges pending against the driver.
