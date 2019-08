Jackson police are investigating a deadly crash after a man is hit and killed while riding a bicycle.

Police said the crash happened just before 8:30 Friday night on Parkside Place and Texas Avenue, across the street from the Jackson Zoo.

The victim has not been identified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

No charges are pending at this time.