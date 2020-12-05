Man Honors Sister With Scholarship Fund After 55 Years

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – No matter how much time has passed, it’s never too late to honor a loved one who’s passed away. 

55 years ago a young lady by the name of Peggy Lindsey lost her life in a car accident at the age of 15.

She’s described as a dedicated student. And after all of these years her two brothers, Ronnie and Paul Lindsey have formed a scholarship in her name to keep her name alive for years to come.

Through GoFundMe, the brothers have raised $4,000 with a goal of $10,000.

The scholarship will award $500 each spring to a student at Southwest Mississippi Community College until the money runs out. 

“She was very much into academics. I think she would be delighted that this is the way we chose to honor her,” said Ronnie Lindsey

You can make a donation to the scholarship fund by searching for Peggy Ann Lindsey Memorial Scholarship at GoFundMe.com

