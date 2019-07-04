Man honors vets with a special 4th of July tradition

He’s a man with a mission. For the last nine years, you may have seen Don Hartness on the side of the road waving an American flag on the 4th of July.

He’s usually joined by some friends playing music, or another veteran displaying a little patriotism.

Hartness served in the military for two years. He does this now as his own special way of tipping the cap to others who’ve served this country.

He says people often stop and some even give money. Whatever he collects goes to a designated veteran who might be in need.

You can follow Don on his Facebook page and if you want to give a little back, go on by. You can find him just in front of the Lakeland entrance to Castlewoods in Rankin County.