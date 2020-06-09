Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi
Live Now
Funeral service for George Floyd underway at Houston church

Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Jackson

News
Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights Up Close Abstract_126463

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday, June 7.

The incident happened on Hickory Drive near Canary Lane around 5:30 p.m. The man suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said an older, dark colored Toyota sedan with a white hood was observed leaving the scene. If you know anything about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories