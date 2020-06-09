Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday, June 7.

The incident happened on Hickory Drive near Canary Lane around 5:30 p.m. The man suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said an older, dark colored Toyota sedan with a white hood was observed leaving the scene. If you know anything about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

