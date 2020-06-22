Breaking News
Man in critical condition after being shot at Jackson motel

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot at a motel.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of I-55 North just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the victim was shot after an altercation with another man. The victim was taken to the hospital. At last check, he was listed in critical condition.

Police believe the suspect fled the scene in a dark colored sedan.

